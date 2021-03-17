Left Menu

Malaysia announces 20 bln rgt in fresh stimulus to aid coronavirus recovery

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:23 IST
Malaysia announces 20 bln rgt in fresh stimulus to aid coronavirus recovery

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday unveiled a fresh round of stimulus, after the coronavirus pandemic sent its economy down its worst contraction last year since the Asian Financial Crisis.

Muhyiddin said the government will roll out 20 billion ringgit ($4.86 billion) worth of stimulus packages, including a 11 billion ringgit fiscal injection. ($1 = 4.1190 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SILA Solutions sees an increment of 20-30 percent in real estate prices in Alibaugh from pre-Covid levels

Value of land in Alibaug has appreciated over 5 times in past decade Mumbai, March 17, 2021 Sahil Vora and Rishabh Vora promoted SILA SOLUTIONS, a leading real estate company with operations in over 75 cities and managing 60 million square ...

EU court outlaws French practice of trapping songbirds with glue

The traditional French practice of trapping songbirds with glue is illegal and cannot be authorised by the state, the EU Court of Justice said on Wednesday, handing a victory to bird lovers.France is the only country in the European Union t...

Nepal expecting hundreds of climbers despite pandemic

Nepal is expecting hundreds of foreigners to attempt to scale the highest Himalayan peaks despite the pandemic. The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Ev...

EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades, diplomats say

The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tianamen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021