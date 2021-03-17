Malaysia announces 20 bln rgt in fresh stimulus to aid coronavirus recovery

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday unveiled a fresh round of stimulus, after the coronavirus pandemic sent its economy down its worst contraction last year since the Asian Financial Crisis.

Muhyiddin said the government will roll out 20 billion ringgit ($4.86 billion) worth of stimulus packages, including a 11 billion ringgit fiscal injection. ($1 = 4.1190 ringgit)

