EU agrees sanctions on Chinese officials over rights abuses, diplomats say

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:30 IST
The European Union's 27 ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to adopt new sanctions on individuals from China and other countries over human rights abuses, with formal approval by the bloc's foreign ministers expected on Monday, two EU diplomats said.

"Restrictive measures against serious human rights violations and abuses adopted," one EU diplomat said.

The list of 11 names, which will not be made public until formal approval on March 22, include four Chinese officials and one entity accused of human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority, EU diplomats said.

