Left Menu

Judge to query jurors in George Floyd murder trial about $27 million settlement

The judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in last year's arrest of George Floyd, will ask jurors on Wednesday about their knowledge of the city's settlement with Floyd's family. Mayor Jacob Frey joined some of Floyd's relatives at a news conference on Friday to announce the city would pay them $27 million to settle their federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the city, one of the largest settlements of its kind.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:30 IST
Judge to query jurors in George Floyd murder trial about $27 million settlement

The judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in last year's arrest of George Floyd, will ask jurors on Wednesday about their knowledge of the city's settlement with Floyd's family.

Mayor Jacob Frey joined some of Floyd's relatives at a news conference on Friday to announce the city would pay them $27 million to settle their federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the city, one of the largest settlements of its kind. Chauvin's lead lawyer, Eric Nelson, has complained to the court that publicity around the settlement makes it harder to seat a jury that can be impartial.

Every potential juror so far has told the court they know who Chauvin is and almost all have seen video of the white police officer with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, begged for his life. The case sparked global protests against police brutality and racism. "You have elected officials — the governor, the mayor — making incredibly prejudicial statements about my client, this case," Nelson told the court on Tuesday. "You have the city settling a civil lawsuit for a record amount of money. And the pre-trial publicity is just so concerning."

He has asked Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to revisit the defense's earlier request to delay and move the trial to another county, which Cahill has said he will consider. Cahill agreed with Nelson's request to recall the seven jurors already seated to see if the settlement news might bias them. They were due to appear one by one by videoconference on Wednesday morning.

Cahill said earlier news articles, including some reporting that Chauvin had agreed to plead guilty to federal charges last year, were more "problematic" than the settlement news. Chauvin, 44, has pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the Minnesota attorney general's office of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, and has said he correctly followed his police training. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

Prosecutors oppose Nelson's efforts to move the trial or dismiss jurors who heard about the settlement. "I think that this $27 million settlement has been frankly overblown," Steve Schleicher, a lawyer for the prosecution, told the court, saying many jurors interviewed since had shown no knowledge of the settlement.

The court has seated nine jurors since the trial began last week, including two men who identify as Black, a woman who identifies as mixed race, and a man who identifies as Hispanic. The court plans to have opening arguments commence on March 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Japanese court says barring same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional' in landmark verdict

A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not allowing same-sex couples to get married is unconstitutional, setting a precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognize same-sex partnership.Here are some reactions to the verdict from the...

Two get life term for raping college student, putting video on internet

A court in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for raping a college student after abducting her at gunpoint, recording the act and posting the video online.The District and Sessions Court also slappe...

Cong built ‘substandard’ buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan: Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday accused the Congress of constructing substandard buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan here, saying they are not fit for being used as offices...

NPAs expected to increase in first half of 2021: FICCI-IBA survey

Asset quality of banks, which saw some improvement in the second half of 2020, is likely to worsen during the first six months of 2021, according to a survey.The findings are part of the 12th round of bankers survey carried out by FICCI-IBA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021