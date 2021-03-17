Nepalese woman shot dead in Delhi

A 45-year-old Nepalese woman was shot dead allegedly by two assailants riding a motorcycle here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at New Aruna Nagar in north Delhi's Timarpur area around 7 am. The deceased has been identified as Meena, who ran a shop of snacks and beverages with her husband in the locality, police said.

According to police, Meena was at her shop when two unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire at her and fled from the spot.

The woman received bullet injury in her chest and collapsed, a senior police officer said, adding that she was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her ''brought dead''.

The woman had been staying at a rented accommodation with her husband and her 12-year-old daughter for the last eight years.

A case of murder was registered and efforts were on to nab the suspects, police said, adding that the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

CCTV footage were being scanned to identify the suspects, they added.

