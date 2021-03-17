Left Menu

QUOTES-Japanese court says barring same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional' in landmark verdict

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not allowing same-sex couples to get married is "unconstitutional", setting a precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognize same-sex partnership.

Here are some reactions to the verdict from the Japanese public: HITOMI CHIBA, 40, OFFICE WORKER:

"This is really great, that's all I can say. Of course, still, a lot has to be taken care of in the future, there's still a lot of fighting left, but we've now taken the first step. It's a really good first step. Right now, on social media, it's like a big party."

"E", ONE OF THE PLAINTIFFS, IDENTIFIED ONLY BY HER INITIAL

"I didn't even dream we'd get this result at the first ruling.

" GON MATSUNAKA, 44, LGBTQ ACTIVIST

"I'm really happy. Until the ruling came out I had no idea this is what we were going to get. The value of this can't be measured. "This is unlikely to have any direct impact on the other court cases, Sapporo has always been pretty LGBTQ-friendly and each district is different. But there may be a peripheral impact since this decision is likely to have a big influence on public opinion."

EIKO NAGASAWA, 72, TOKYO RESIDENT:

"The 'unconstitutional' verdict is fantastic. But for the notion of equality to become more deeply ingrained in the society we need to understand this on a very personal level and study this further."

SHOKO KATO, 54, COMPANY EMPLOYEE:

"The country is ruled by laws so if same-sex marriage is not recognized by the law, we should oppose this. But if various voices rise inspired by today's ruling, I think we can be optimistic that this would lead to changes in the law."

