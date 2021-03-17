Left Menu

EU court outlaws French practice of trapping songbirds with glue

The traditional French practice of trapping songbirds with glue is illegal and cannot be authorised by the state, the EU Court of Justice said on Wednesday, handing a victory to bird lovers. France is the only country in the European Union to allow the catching of birds, in parts of the south, by pasting glue on sticks or tree trunks, or using snares and nets, despite a 1979 EU ban.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:03 IST
EU court outlaws French practice of trapping songbirds with glue

The traditional French practice of trapping songbirds with glue is illegal and cannot be authorised by the state, the EU Court of Justice said on Wednesday, handing a victory to bird lovers.

France is the only country in the European Union to allow the catching of birds, in parts of the south, by pasting glue on sticks or tree trunks, or using snares and nets, despite a 1979 EU ban. "A member state may not authorise a method of capture of birds ... which is likely to cause other than negligible harm to the species concerned," the court said in a statement.

Under a 1989 decree allowing glue trapping as long as it is "selective, controlled and in limited quantity", France has allowed the practice every year despite protests by bird lovers. "It's a great victory for the Bird Protection Association, which has been advocating for years" against the practice, the association said in a statement.

The association says glue trapping is a "cruel and odious" practice from a bygone era and that France should join other EU nations in outlawing it completely. The injuries suffered by the birds were acknowledged by the EU Court of Justice, which argued that the captured birds can sustain irreparable harm, since the glue can damage feathers.

The French Ecology Ministry has yet to react to the decision. In August 2020, President Emmanuel Macron suspended glue trapping pending a ruling by the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal polls: BJP running 'factory of Dushasans', says Mamata in Jhargram

Continuing her attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP of repeatedly targeting her by hurting her physically. Addressing a public meeting in the Gopiballavpur, Jhar...

Germany extends border control with Czech Republic, Tyrol

Germany has extended border control with the Czech Republic and Austrias Tyrol region, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday, citing the current number of new coronavirus infections and more virus variant cases.We decided today...

NFL-San Francisco re-sign Trent Williams to historic six-year deal

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has agreed a six-year deal worth 138.06 million to stay with the franchise, his agency said on Wednesday. The deal includes 55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a 30.1 million signin...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after bloody crackdown

Myanmars most powerful Buddhist monks association called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an armed minority of torture and killing innocent civilians since last months coup, media said on Wednesday.In its most for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021