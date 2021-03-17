Left Menu

President Kovind condoles demise of former Union Minister Dilip Gandhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the demise of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Dilip Gandhi, who passed away today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:10 IST
Former Union Minister Dilip Gandhi (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the demise of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Dilip Gandhi, who passed away today. "It is very sad to hear about the demise of former Union Minister Dilip Gandhi. He is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Ahmednagar, was a popular public servant who has always strived for the development of Ahmednagar and Maharashtra. I express my condolences to his family members and well-wishers," President Kovind tweeted (in Hindi).

Gandhi, 70, who had tested positive for COVID-19 was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. Gandhi was a three-time MP from the Ahmednagar South Lok Sabha constituency. He was first elected in 1999 and re-elected in 2009 and 2014. He was the Minister of State for Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee- led central government.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. (ANI)

