Ambani security scare: NIA questions API Kazi for 4th day

The NIA questioned Mumbai crime branch officer Riyazuddin Kazi for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with its probe into a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here, an official said.

Another assistant police inspector (API) of the crime branch, Prakash Howal, also appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here in the afternoon, he said.

The NIA on Tuesday said it has seized a Mercedes car that was used by arrested police officer Sachin Waze and recovered Rs 5 lakh from the vehicle after searching his office from where ''incriminating'' documents were recovered.

Waze is at the focus of a probe by the NIA into the case related to the recovery of the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

The Mumbai Crime Intelligence Unit's (CIU) API Riyazuddin Kazi was questioned for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, the official said.

Kazi had on February 27 collected the Digital Video Record (DVR) of CCTVs from the housing society in Thane's Saket area where Waze lived, two days after the explosives- laden Mahindra Scorpio car was found on Carmichael Road near Ambani's house,an official earlier said.

The NIA suspects that it was collected to destroy evidence which could implicate Waze himself, the official earlier said. During the search, the DVR was seized.

The wife of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the Scorpio was stolen from his possession and who died mysteriously, has alleged that the SUV was being used by Waze for some time.

Kazi had also allegedly procured the fake number plates found in the SUV, the official claimed.

The SUV case was taken over by the NIA following Hiran's death.

