Another police observer for assembly polls arrives in Bengal

Another police observer for the assembly elections in West Bengal Anil Kumar Sharma arrived here on Wednesday to oversee preparedness for the polls, a source at the CEO's office said.

The Election Commission had on Monday appointed Sharma, a retired IPS officer, as the new police observer.

Advertisement

The poll panel had earlier appointed Ajay V Nayak as the special general observer and Vivek Dubey as the special police observer. They have been holding meetings with government officials to overview poll preparedness and take stock of the law and order situation in the state.

''The new police observer will meet the officials soon,'' the source at the office of chief electoral officer said.

B Murli Kumar has also been appointed as the special expenditure observer.

Elections to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)