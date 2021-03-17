Left Menu

Gujarat saw 70 custodial deaths in 2019, 87 in 2020: CM Rupani

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:39 IST
Gujarat saw 70 custodial deaths in 2019, 87 in 2020: CM Rupani

A total of 157 custodial deaths took place in Gujarat, comprising 70 in calendar year 2019 and 87 in 2020, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh was given in one of the 157 cases, while action taken against policemen included suspension of an inspector, two sub inspectors, two assistant sub inspectors and four constables, the CM said.

Departmental inquiry was initiated against an inspector, one PSI and 3 constables, while in a custodial death case registered in Ahmedabad, four employees of Khanpur observation home and one policeman were booked, he added.

He said one inspector, one sub inspector, seven constables and three employees of Mehsana observation home were charged with murder, Rupani said.

Apart from such action, cash penalties and salary deduction have also been imposed on erring policemen, the CM informed the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden cautions Americans to stay on track to meet July 4 COVID goal -ABC news

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the United States may not meet his goal of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions by the summers Independence Day holiday if people do not continue to take precautions, noting vaccinations will still be underway....

Pope: 'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence'

Pope Francis appealed on Wednesday for an end to bloodshed in Myanmar, saying Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence. Francis made the appeal, his latest since a Feb. 1 coup, at the end of his weekly general audien...

Five states continue to drive up India's active Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new Covid-19 cases, collectively accounting for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry sai...

West Bengal polls: BJP running 'factory of Dushasans', says Mamata in Jhargram

Continuing her attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP of repeatedly targeting her by hurting her physically. Addressing a public meeting in the Gopiballavpur, Jhar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021