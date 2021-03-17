Gujarat saw 70 custodial deaths in 2019, 87 in 2020: CM Rupani

A total of 157 custodial deaths took place in Gujarat, comprising 70 in calendar year 2019 and 87 in 2020, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh was given in one of the 157 cases, while action taken against policemen included suspension of an inspector, two sub inspectors, two assistant sub inspectors and four constables, the CM said.

Departmental inquiry was initiated against an inspector, one PSI and 3 constables, while in a custodial death case registered in Ahmedabad, four employees of Khanpur observation home and one policeman were booked, he added.

He said one inspector, one sub inspector, seven constables and three employees of Mehsana observation home were charged with murder, Rupani said.

Apart from such action, cash penalties and salary deduction have also been imposed on erring policemen, the CM informed the House.

