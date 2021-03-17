Left Menu

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg gets Eminent Engineering Personality Award

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:00 IST
Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg gets Eminent Engineering Personality Award

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg was conferred with the ''Eminent Engineering Personality Award'' by The Institution of Engineers (India) on Wednesday, officials said.

UNESCO World Engineering for Sustainable Development Day is celebrated on March 4. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi State Centre of The Institution of Engineers (India) celebrated the day on Wednesday, according to the officials.

The event was followed by 17th Safety Convention where the DFS director was conferred with the award for his distinguished services in the engineering profession.

Garg has been instrumental in framing of policies relating to fire and life safety in restaurants, nursing homes, coaching centres, requirement of fire check floors, shifting of electrical meters from the evacuation routes to prevent the loss of lives, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 40,000 CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel sought VR, 6,529 resigned in 5 yrs: Govt

As many as 40,096 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force CAPFs and the Assam Rifles have sought voluntary retirement in the last five years, while another 6,529 resigned during the same period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.More...

Biden cautions Americans to stay on track to meet July 4 COVID goal -ABC news

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the United States may not meet his goal of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions by the summers Independence Day holiday if people do not continue to take precautions, noting vaccinations will still be underway....

Pope: 'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence'

Pope Francis appealed on Wednesday for an end to bloodshed in Myanmar, saying Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence. Francis made the appeal, his latest since a Feb. 1 coup, at the end of his weekly general audien...

Five states continue to drive up India's active Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new Covid-19 cases, collectively accounting for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021