Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg gets Eminent Engineering Personality Award

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg was conferred with the ''Eminent Engineering Personality Award'' by The Institution of Engineers (India) on Wednesday, officials said.

UNESCO World Engineering for Sustainable Development Day is celebrated on March 4. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi State Centre of The Institution of Engineers (India) celebrated the day on Wednesday, according to the officials.

The event was followed by 17th Safety Convention where the DFS director was conferred with the award for his distinguished services in the engineering profession.

Garg has been instrumental in framing of policies relating to fire and life safety in restaurants, nursing homes, coaching centres, requirement of fire check floors, shifting of electrical meters from the evacuation routes to prevent the loss of lives, the officials added.

