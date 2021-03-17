ED files prosecution complaint against Era Infra Engineering Limited, Chairman in bank fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against M/s Era Infra Engineering Limited and its Chairman and Managing Director Hem Singh Bharana in a Bank fraud case.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:02 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against M/s Era Infra Engineering Limited and its Chairman and Managing Director Hem Singh Bharana in a Bank fraud case.
The complaint was also filed against two statutory auditors Pankaj Jain and Vandna Sharda.
"ED files Prosecution Complaint against M/s Era Infra Engineering Limited, its Chairman cum Managing Director Hem Singh Bharana and two statuary auditors Pankaj Jain and Vandna Sharda in a Bank Fraud case," the ED said in a tweet. (ANI)
