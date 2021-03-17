ED files prosecution complaint against Era Infra Engineering Limited, Chairman in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against M/s Era Infra Engineering Limited and its Chairman and Managing Director Hem Singh Bharana in a Bank fraud case.

The complaint was also filed against two statutory auditors Pankaj Jain and Vandna Sharda.

"ED files Prosecution Complaint against M/s Era Infra Engineering Limited, its Chairman cum Managing Director Hem Singh Bharana and two statuary auditors Pankaj Jain and Vandna Sharda in a Bank Fraud case," the ED said in a tweet. (ANI)

