Will form panel to look into attacks on doctors: Maha govt to HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:04 IST
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it will constitute a committee to look into attacks on doctors and medical staff by patients' relatives, and other such grievances faced by medicos.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare told a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that an expert committee will be constituted within four weeks.

Thakare was responding to a public interest litigation filed by one Dr Rajeev Joshi, seeking judicial intervention to curb violence against healthcare professionals.

The plea filed through advocate Nitin Deshpande stated that Maharashtra witnesses the maximum number of such instances of violence.

Dr Joshi further claimed in his plea that the Maharashtra government had failed to implement existing legal provisions, including the 2010 Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons Act, to curb such instances.

Earlier this month, the state had told the High Court that the existing legal provisions, including the 2010 Act, were enough to deal with cases of such attacks.

It had, however, said at the time that it was willing to constitute an expert committee to look into any shortcomings in the existing provisions, and the need for further steps to curb attacks on doctors and other medical staff.

On Wednesday, the court accepted the state's submission on forming a committee and posted the matter for further hearing on March 31.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

