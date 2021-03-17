Left Menu

Decline in terror incidents in J-K in last three years but shelling from Pak increased: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:05 IST
There has been a significant decline in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years but instances of shelling from across the border have gone up abruptly, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy shared this in a written reply.

''During the past three years, there has been a significant decline in terror incidents and attempts of infiltration from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the incidents of shelling from across the border have increased during the past three years,'' he said.

Reddy said the terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down from 614 in 2018 to 244 in 2020.

He said killings of civilians have come down from 39 in 2018 to 37 in 2020 and deaths of security personnel from 91 in 2018 to 62 in 2020.

However, the minister said, instances of shelling from Pakistan increased from 2,140 in 2018 to 5,133 in 2020.

