Following are the top stories at 5 pm.

IN THE PIPELINE Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh shifted to Home Guard. Hemant Nagrale to be new police chief.

Advertisement

Health Ministry briefing on COVID-19.

Delhi CM Kejriwal on GNCTD (Amendment) Bill.

ON THE WIRE NATION DEL42 COVID-CMs-PM Need to take quick, decisive steps to stop emerging second peak of coronavirus: PM to CMs New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country and called for ''quick and decisive'' steps to check the ''emerging second peak''.

DEL57 PM-LD DISASTER INFRA Cooperation must for ensuring resilience of global systems: PM Modi New Delhi: Noting that many infrastructure systems cover the entire world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the effect of a disaster in one part can quickly spread across the globe and cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global systems.

DEL26 LSQ-MEA SINOINDIA India's engagement with China complex: Govt in Lok Sabha New Delhi: India on Wednesday said its engagement with China is ''complex'' and the two countries agreed that the future direction of ties should be built upon respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations.

DEL45 WATER-LD INDOBANGLA India, Bangladesh to expand cooperation in river pollution mitigation, flood management New Delhi: India and Bangladesh have agreed to expand cooperation across the entire gamut of water resources issues, including framework for sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, river bank protection, flood management, basin management, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

DEL32 NIA-LD WAZE Recovery of explosives near Ambani residence: NIA to probe 'other players' involved in conspiracy New Delhi: The case of recovery of gelatin sticks near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai has turned murkier with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claiming there were ''other players'' who had been allegedly instructing arrested policeman Sachin Waze.

DEL25 VIRUS-LD ACTIVE CASES Five states account for over 70 per cent of new COVID-19 infections New Delhi: Five states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a high number of daily COVID-19 cases, and account for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new infections reported on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

MDS2 TN-POLLS-MANIFESTO AIADMK and DMK's shower of freebies; experts flag financial implications, doable say parties Chennai: Loaded with doles and freebies to woo the electorate ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, archrivals DMK and AIADMK's populist agenda driven election manifesto are also being debated for the financial implications on a state already burdened with high debts.

CAL10 WB-POLL-LD MAMATA 'BJP wanted to keep me indoors before polls, so attacked,' alleges Mamata Gopiballavpur/ Lalgarh (WB): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of plotting the ''attack'' on her in Nandigram to force her indoors ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-RATION CARDS SC terms cancellation of 3 crore ration cards as serious, seeks replies from Centre, states New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed the cancellation of around three crore ration cards by the Centre due to non-linking with Aadhaar card as “too serious”, and sought response from the Central government and all states on the issue. LGD4 DL-HC-FLIGHT-MASK Passengers not wearing marks properly to be de-boarded, treated as unruly: DGCA to HC New Delhi: The DGCA informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that action is being taken against passengers not wearing masks properly despite repeated warnings and they will be de-boarded from planes before departure and treated as “unruly passengers”.

FOREIGN FGN31 UK-JOHNSON-MODI-2NDLD CLIMATE Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday hailed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his “fantastic leadership” in the global fight against climate change and said the UK and India’s shared vision for a sustainable future will be among the issues on the agenda for talks with the ''friend'' during his upcoming visit to New Delhi next month. By Aditi Khanna FGN29 PAK-INDIA-LD KHAN Peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia: PM Khan Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said India will be benefitted economically by having peace with his country as it will enable New Delhi to directly access the resource-rich Central Asia region through Pakistani territory. By Sajjad Hussain FGN16 US-CHINA-ALLIES US working with allies and partners to strengthen its hand against China, says official Washington: The US is working with allies and partners to strengthen its hand against China and the recent Quad summit was probably the most important illustration in practical terms of exactly what it was trying to achieve, a Biden administration official has said on the eve of a crucial meeting with top Chinese foreign policy officials. By Lalit K Jha PTI IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)