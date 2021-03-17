Germany extends border control with Czech Republic, Tyrol

Germany extends border control with Czech Republic, TyrolReuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:15 IST
Germany has extended border control with the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday, citing the current number of new coronavirus infections and more virus variant cases.
"We decided today to extend border controls in mutation areas in the Czech Republic and Austria," Seehofer said.
The control was reinstated on Feb. 14, following the introduction of a stricter lockdown in the Czech Republic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
