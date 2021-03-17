Left Menu

More Muslim outfits slam Waseem Razvi; Shia Personal Law Board calls emergency meeting

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:20 IST
More Muslim outfits slam Waseem Razvi; Shia Personal Law Board calls emergency meeting

More Muslim organisations on Wednesday slammed former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, while his family members appeared to shun him for his PIL in the Supreme Court seeking removal of some Quranic verses which he claimed promoted terrorism.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue and decide on a plan of action, its spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas said.

An FIR was registered against Rizvi in Bareilly on Monday evening for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims across the country with his petition.

But Abbas complained that no action has been taken against Rizvi.

''This is a big question in itself. The petition filed by Waseem Rizvi is an insult to Muslims of the entire world, and it has hurt them significantly,'' he added.

Senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali also asked why ''no action'' has been taken in the case.

''Whose patronage is Rizvi getting? Rizvi has broken all the limits by raising a finger on the Quran,'' he said.

The government must initiate stringent action against Rizvi for playing with the sentiments of a large section of people of the country, Mahali added.

Meanwhile, Rizvi's family members appeared to distance themselves from him.

In a purported video, Waseem Rizvi's younger brother Zaheer Rizvi said, ''I, my mother, my brother and my sister do not have any relationship with Waseem Rizvi. Nor do we want to have a relationship with him.'' Zaheer Rizvi claimed his brother (Waseem Rizvi) has nothing to do with Islam and was doing this at the behest of someone else.

''Waseem Rizvi has committed a grave sin. Allah will protect the Quran, and not a single point from it can be removed,'' he added.

Waseem Rizvi had moved the apex court on March 11, drawing immense criticism.

The FIR filed against him followed complaints by Anjuman Khuddam-e-Rasool secretary Shan Ahmed and an organisation known as Ittehad-e-Millat Council.

On Tuesday, chairman of the Raja Action Committee, Maulana Afroz Raja Qadri, claimed sectarian forces were operating behind Rizvi, and that time has come to unmask them.

Members of the Muslim community held a protest at the Bara Imambara in Lucknow against Rizvi on Sunday. Shia cleric and senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and a large number of people took part in it.

Addressing the gathering that day, Maulana Syed Salman Hasni Nadvi laid stress on Muslim unity and described Rizvi as a ''kaafir (non-believer)'' and ''mujrim (criminal)''.

Jawwad then urged the government to immediately arrest Rizvi and impose a heavy fine on him.

In Bareilly, Mufti Ahsan Raja Qadri of the Dargah-e-Aala Hazrat, a prominent centre of Barelvi Muslims, too had condemned Rizvi's move and said not even an iota of change in the holy book was possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan High Commission welcomes national Tent Pegging team on India visit

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d Affaires, Pakistan High Commission in India extended a warm welcome to the members of Pakistans national Tent Pegging team visiting India for participation in World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Champi...

Companies must avail more bursaries for training: DTIC

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister, Fikile Majola, says companies must take seriously the role of building staff capacity and formal training.The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment B-BBEE Commission, when allocating bonus p...

COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme to send out 'hundreds of millions' of J&J shots

The World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine sharing facility has an agreement to send out hundreds of millions of Johnson Johnson shots, Kate OBrien, director of WHOs department of immunization, said on Wednesday.COVAX, backed by WH...

Over 40,000 CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel sought VR, 6,529 resigned in 5 yrs: Govt

As many as 40,096 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force CAPFs and the Assam Rifles have sought voluntary retirement in the last five years, while another 6,529 resigned during the same period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.More...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021