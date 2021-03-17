Left Menu

BSNL expects 4G services rollout completion in 18-24 months: Dhotre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:20 IST
BSNL expects 4G services rollout completion in 18-24 months: Dhotre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) expects the rollout of 4G services to be completed in 18-24 months, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The government has no plan to privatize BSNL, Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

BSNL had invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) on January 1, 2021, for prior registration/Proof of Concept (POC) from Indian companies interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender, he said.

''BSNL will follow the applicable Rules/guidelines/Public Procurement orders of the Government, including Rule 144(xi) of the General Financial Rules, 2017 in this regard,'' he added.

BSNL expects the rollout of 4G services to be completed in 18 to 24 months, Dhotre informed.

The government had approved the revival plan for BSNL in 2019, which includes an administrative allotment of spectrum for 4G services through budgetary allocation to the company.

To another question, Dhotre said the telecom department, at present, has no plan to frame legislation to regulate internet shutdown in the country.

However, to streamline the process of internet shutdowns in the country, the DoT had notified 'Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017' in August 2017, under a section of the Indian Telegraph Act.

''Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency and Public Safety) Rules, 2017 has been amended vide Gazette Notification dated 10.11.2020,'' Dhotre added.

Replying to another question about a temporary suspension of telecom services, Dhotre said the amendment has been forwarded to all chief secretaries/administrators of states and Union Territories, emphasizing that the Supreme Court has mandated the publication of suspension orders, and all orders for suspension of telecom services must adhere to the principle of proportionality and must not extend beyond the necessary duration.

Acknowledging the role of the internet in education, financial transactions, business, and overall economic well-being of the society, the minister said, ''but the fact cannot be denied that the social media platforms operating on the internet are also being used by terrorists/anti-social elements to disseminate hate and violence thus disturbing the social harmony''.

On whether the government proposes to do away with the 2G mobile communications system in the country in the wake of technological advancements and the introduction of 5G, Dhotre replied negative.

''The licensed telecom service providers in the country are using diverse cellular mobile technologies viz., 2G, 3G, 4G, and their combinations to provide voice and data services,'' he said, adding that the choice of technology for provision of telecom services are left to operators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 40,000 CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel sought VR, 6,529 resigned in 5 yrs: Govt

As many as 40,096 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force CAPFs and the Assam Rifles have sought voluntary retirement in the last five years, while another 6,529 resigned during the same period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.More...

Biden cautions Americans to stay on track to meet July 4 COVID goal -ABC news

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the United States may not meet his goal of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions by the summers Independence Day holiday if people do not continue to take precautions, noting vaccinations will still be underway....

Pope: 'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence'

Pope Francis appealed on Wednesday for an end to bloodshed in Myanmar, saying Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence. Francis made the appeal, his latest since a Feb. 1 coup, at the end of his weekly general audien...

Five states continue to drive up India's active Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new Covid-19 cases, collectively accounting for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021