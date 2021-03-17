Left Menu

French court to rule on firefighters accused of raping teen

Frances top court is ruling Wednesday in a case involving three firefighters accused of repeatedly raping a girl when she was between 13 and 15 years old, in a case that has helped fuel efforts to set a legal age of sexual consent.A lower court downgraded the charges to sexual assault, which carries a lesser potential prison term.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:25 IST
French court to rule on firefighters accused of raping teen

France's top court is ruling Wednesday in a case involving three firefighters accused of repeatedly raping a girl when she was between 13 and 15 years old, in a case that has helped fuel efforts to set a legal age of sexual consent.

A lower court downgraded the charges to sexual assault, which carries a lesser potential prison term. The firefighters' lawyer has said the sexual activity was consensual.

The victim's lawyers want the charges reclassified as rape, arguing that the French justice system doesn't do enough to protect a child from sexual violence by adults. France's Court of Cassation is issuing a decision on Wednesday afternoon.

A draft law is currently working its way through France's parliament that aims to better protect minors from sexual violence, and would set an age of consent at 15 for sex with an adult. It comes amid growing public pressure and a wave of online testimonies about rape and other sexual abuse by parents and authority figures.

France's lack of an age of consent - along with statutes of limitations - have complicated efforts to prosecute alleged perpetrators, including a prominent modeling agent, a predatory priest and a surgeon accused of abusing hundreds of children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't imply consent from rape victim's previous experience, say court; dismisses bail plea

A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a Mumbai based television journalist in a rape case, saying that consent cannot be implied from the complainants previous experiences with the accused.Special Judge Sanjay Khan...

Mumbai top cop shunted, NIA says other players in Waze episode

Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.Senior IPS officer Heman...

Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. Ma...

Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine programme to employers nationwide.Currently available to the companys employees in Washington s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021