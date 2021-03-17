Left Menu

EC proposal to link electoral roll with the Aadhaar under consideration: Govt in LS

The matter is under the consideration of the government, he said.He was asked about the current status of the Election Commissions proposal to link Aadhaar with voter ID.The minister said the poll panel has stated that it has taken multiple measures for the security and the safety of the electoral roll data platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:26 IST
EC proposal to link electoral roll with the Aadhaar under consideration: Govt in LS

The Election Commission's proposal to link electoral roll with the Aadhaar ecosystem to root out multiple enrolments is under the consideration of the government, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the poll panel has proposed to link electoral roll with the ''Aadhaar ecosystem'' with a ''view to curb the menace of multiple enrolment of the same person at different places''. He said this would require amendments to the electoral laws. ''The matter is under the consideration of the government,'' he said.

He was asked about the current status of the Election Commission's proposal to link Aadhaar with voter ID.

The minister said the poll panel has stated that it has taken multiple measures for the security and the safety of the electoral roll data platform. ''Electoral roll database system does not enter into the Aadhaar ecosystem and the system is used only for the authentication purpose keeping a tight air-gap between the two systems. These measures effectively prevent theft interception and hijacking of the voter system,'' Prasad said.

He was asked about the manner in which the government plans to protect the data linked with Aadhaar and voter ID from being misused.

The poll panel has been pressing the government to amend provisions of the Representation of the People Act allowing EC to seek Aadhaar numbers of those applying to be voters and those who are already part of the electoral rolls.

According to the EC proposal sent in August 2019, the electoral law should be amended to empower electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of existing voters as well as of those applying to enrol themselves in the voters'' list.

In August 2015, a Supreme Court order on Aadhaar had put the brakes on Election Commission's project to link UIDAI (Aadhaar) number with voters' electoral data to check multiple entries in electoral rolls.

The poll panel was then collecting Aadhaar number as part of its National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP).

Seeking to check multiple entries in electoral rolls and to make them error-free, the Election Commission had embarked on an ambitious project to link Aadhaar numbers with electoral data.

Since the Supreme Court order makes it clear that sanction of law is required to collect Aadhaar number, the commission has proposed changes in electoral law, a poll panel functionary had recently explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't imply consent from rape victim's previous experience, say court; dismisses bail plea

A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a Mumbai based television journalist in a rape case, saying that consent cannot be implied from the complainants previous experiences with the accused.Special Judge Sanjay Khan...

Mumbai top cop shunted, NIA says other players in Waze episode

Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.Senior IPS officer Heman...

Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. Ma...

Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine programme to employers nationwide.Currently available to the companys employees in Washington s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021