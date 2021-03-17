Left Menu

Toolkit case: HC grants last opportunity to Centre, police to file reply to Disha Ravi's plea
The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted the last opportunity to the Centre and Delhi Police to file their response on a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi for restraining the police from leaking to the media any probe material about the FIR lodged against her in the toolkit case.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the central government and Delhi Police shall file their counter-affidavits within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on May 18.

''A last and final opportunity is granted to the Centre and Delhi Police to file their counter-affidavits withing two weeks and rejoinder by petitioner thereafter,'' the court said.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and advocate Ajay Digpaul, representing the Centre, and advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for Delhi Police, sought more time to file their replies to the petition.

Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on February 13 for allegedly being involved in sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media related to the farmers' protest, and was granted bail by a trial court here on February 19.

Ravi, in her plea, has said she is ''severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by the respondent 1 (police) and several media houses''.

She has claimed that her arrest from Bengaluru on February 13 by a Cyber Cell team of Delhi Police was ''wholly unlawfully and without basis''.

She has also contended that in the present circumstances, it was ''highly likely'' that the general public will perceive the news items ''as being conclusive as to the guilt of the petitioner (Ravi)''.

She has claimed that the police first ''leaked investigative material'' -- like alleged WhatsApp chats -- the substance and details of which were only in the possession of the investigating agency.

