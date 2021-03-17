Left Menu

Mega COVID-19 vaccination drives to be held two days a week in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday informed that mega vaccination drives will be held two days a week in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:41 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday informed that mega vaccination drives will be held two days a week in the state. "Mega vaccination drives to be held two days a week in the state; 7.50 lakh people have been vaccinated till now," Khattar said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers of various states on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

During the course of the meeting, the chief ministers, as per an official release, praised the leadership of the Prime Minister in the fight against Covid-19. They thanked the Prime Minister for the smooth implementation of the vaccination drive all across the country, while also giving their inputs and suggestions to further expand the vaccination coverage. During the meeting held virtually, the challenge of maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour in the general public was also discussed. The chief ministers agreed on the requirement of greater vigilance and monitoring of the situation.

As many as 28,903 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed on Wednesday morning. With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,14,38,734, including 2,34,406 active cases and 1,10,45,284 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

