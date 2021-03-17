Couple found hanging from tree in UP

A young woman and his lover allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district after opposition by the man's family to their relationship, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said Urmila (30) and Vikram Bahadur (24), a resident of Rajgarh district in Nepal, were found hanging from a tree in Gopiganj area on Wednesday.

According to police, Bahadur's father is a weaver at a carpet factory here.

The SP said Urmila, also from Nepal, was living with Bahadur in Bhadohi after leaving her husband and two children.

Bhadur's family members were opposed to his relationship with Urmila. Around a month ago, Urmila's husband came to Bhadohi and took her back to Nepal, the SP said.

Bahadur recently brought the woman here once again, only to face resistance from his family members, police said.

On Tuesday night, both of them went to sleep and the next morning, their bodies were found hanging, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

