Left Menu

Pro-Kurdish MP stripped of Turkish parliamentary status

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:54 IST
Pro-Kurdish MP stripped of Turkish parliamentary status

Turkey's parliament stripped prominent pro-Kurdish lawmaker Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his MP status on Wednesday, a month after his conviction for spreading terrorist propaganda was upheld, sustaining a long-running crackdown on his party.

His Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the assembly's third largest, has seen many of its lawmakers, mayors and officials arrested, jailed and unseated in recent years. Nationalist calls are growing to ban it over alleged militant links.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, merges with Joseph faction

Ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls, the Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister C Thomas on Wednesday quit the BJP-led NDA and merged with another Kerala Congress faction headed by P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress...

Cong raises issue of alleged delay in tabling CAG report in Haryana Assembly

Main opposition Congress on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged delay in the tabling of the CAG report in the Haryana Assembly.Raising the issue in the House during the Zero Hour, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said, The CAG repor...

Can't imply consent from rape victim's previous experience, say court; dismisses bail plea

A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a Mumbai based television journalist in a rape case, saying that consent cannot be implied from the complainants previous experiences with the accused.Special Judge Sanjay Khan...

Mumbai top cop shunted, NIA says other players in Waze episode

Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.Senior IPS officer Heman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021