Pro-Kurdish MP stripped of Turkish parliamentary status

Turkey's parliament stripped prominent pro-Kurdish lawmaker Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his MP status on Wednesday, a month after his conviction for spreading terrorist propaganda was upheld, sustaining a long-running crackdown on his party.

His Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the assembly's third largest, has seen many of its lawmakers, mayors and officials arrested, jailed and unseated in recent years. Nationalist calls are growing to ban it over alleged militant links.

