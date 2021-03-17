Mangaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and

Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 48500 model Rs 43500 New Supari : Rs 35000 to Rs 38500 model Rs 37000 Koka : Rs 12000 to Rs 24500 model Rs 22000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 24000 to Rs 30000 model Rs 28000 2nd qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 25000 model Rs 20000.

