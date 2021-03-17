Palghar housebreaking theft solved, 1 held, loot recovery on

One person was arrested in connection with a housebreaking theft of gold, silver and cash totaling several lakh rupees in Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The theft of 25 tolas of gold, 1 kilogram of silver and Rs 17 lakh cash took place in a flat in Nalasopara on March 7, an official said.

A probe by the Virar unit of MBVV police crime branch led to the arrest of Abdul Idris Shaikh (43) on Monday, Inspector Pramod Badak said.

''Shaikh is a history-sheeter. We have recovered some of the gold, silver as well as Rs 9.76 lakh cash,'' he added.

