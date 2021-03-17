Death toll in Malian army ambush rises to 33, defence ministry says

The death toll from an ambush on a Malian army convoy in the north of the country has risen to 33, the defense ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fourteen soldiers were also injured in the attack that took place Tuesday afternoon near the town of Test, in Mali's northern Gao region. Islamist militants, many of whom have been linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, have stepped up attacks in Africa's Sahel region in recent years, displacing thousands.

Advertisement

Increased Islamist attacks, violence between rival ethnic groups, and killings by security forces made last year Mali's deadliest on record, data compiled by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)