Left Menu

Death toll in Malian army ambush rises to 33, defence ministry says

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:00 IST
Death toll in Malian army ambush rises to 33, defence ministry says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from an ambush on a Malian army convoy in the north of the country has risen to 33, the defense ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fourteen soldiers were also injured in the attack that took place Tuesday afternoon near the town of Test, in Mali's northern Gao region. Islamist militants, many of whom have been linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, have stepped up attacks in Africa's Sahel region in recent years, displacing thousands.

Increased Islamist attacks, violence between rival ethnic groups, and killings by security forces made last year Mali's deadliest on record, data compiled by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot outweigh risks as review continues - WHO

A World Health Organization WHO vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday that it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.The WHO Global Advisory Committee on...

Link DBT for buying organic manure from farmers under GOBAR DHAN scheme: Par panel

A Parliamentary panel has suggested the government to link direct benefit transfer DBT component for purchasing organic manure from farmers under the GOBAR DHAN-Waste to Wealth Scheme.The GOBAR DHAN Galvanizing Organic BioAgro Resources Dha...

PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, merges with Joseph faction

Ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls, the Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister C Thomas on Wednesday quit the BJP-led NDA and merged with another Kerala Congress faction headed by P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress...

Cong raises issue of alleged delay in tabling CAG report in Haryana Assembly

Main opposition Congress on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged delay in the tabling of the CAG report in the Haryana Assembly.Raising the issue in the House during the Zero Hour, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said, The CAG repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021