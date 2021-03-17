Left Menu

3,000 liquor bottles seized from SP leader's cold storage in UP, one held

Three people who were in the truck, however, managed to escape, Tada said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:16 IST
3,000 liquor bottles seized from SP leader's cold storage in UP, one held

The police here recovered 3,000 bottles of liquor worth Rs 18 lakh during a raid at a closed cold storage facility owned by a Samajwadi Party leader and arrested a bootlegger, officials said on Wednesday.

The liquor was to be sent to Bihar, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) raided SP leader Manju Singh cold storage, which is closed, in Gangapur locality of Maniyar town here, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

A total of 3,000 bottles of Arunachal Pradesh-made liquor worth Rs 18 lakh were recovered during the raid. Liquor smuggler Sangam Yadav was arrested from the spot, he said. Sangam later told the police that he along with Ballia residents Panchanan Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had bought the liquor and kept it in Singh's cold storage, the officer said.

Tada said every aspect of the case is being investigated.

In a separate incident, Bansdih police and SWAT team recovered about 1,000 litres of liquor from a truck, the police said.

The liquor was seized from the truck near the Sultanpur Ghaghara river ghat. Three people who were in the truck, however, managed to escape, Tada said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot outweigh risks as review continues - WHO

A World Health Organization WHO vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday that it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.The WHO Global Advisory Committee on...

Link DBT for buying organic manure from farmers under GOBAR DHAN scheme: Par panel

A Parliamentary panel has suggested the government to link direct benefit transfer DBT component for purchasing organic manure from farmers under the GOBAR DHAN-Waste to Wealth Scheme.The GOBAR DHAN Galvanizing Organic BioAgro Resources Dha...

PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, merges with Joseph faction

Ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls, the Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister C Thomas on Wednesday quit the BJP-led NDA and merged with another Kerala Congress faction headed by P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress...

Cong raises issue of alleged delay in tabling CAG report in Haryana Assembly

Main opposition Congress on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged delay in the tabling of the CAG report in the Haryana Assembly.Raising the issue in the House during the Zero Hour, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said, The CAG repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021