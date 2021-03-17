3,000 liquor bottles seized from SP leader's cold storage in UP, one held

The police here recovered 3,000 bottles of liquor worth Rs 18 lakh during a raid at a closed cold storage facility owned by a Samajwadi Party leader and arrested a bootlegger, officials said on Wednesday.

The liquor was to be sent to Bihar, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) raided SP leader Manju Singh cold storage, which is closed, in Gangapur locality of Maniyar town here, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

A total of 3,000 bottles of Arunachal Pradesh-made liquor worth Rs 18 lakh were recovered during the raid. Liquor smuggler Sangam Yadav was arrested from the spot, he said. Sangam later told the police that he along with Ballia residents Panchanan Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had bought the liquor and kept it in Singh's cold storage, the officer said.

Tada said every aspect of the case is being investigated.

In a separate incident, Bansdih police and SWAT team recovered about 1,000 litres of liquor from a truck, the police said.

The liquor was seized from the truck near the Sultanpur Ghaghara river ghat. Three people who were in the truck, however, managed to escape, Tada said.

