France to announce new COVID-19 measures on Thursday

France to announce new COVID-19 measures on ThursdayReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:21 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex will announce new COVID-19 measures on Thursday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Attal said new restrictions would take effect this weekend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jean Castex
- French
- Gabriel Attal