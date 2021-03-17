Following is a summary of current world news briefs. EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades, diplomats say

The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tianamen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will not be made public until formal approval by EU foreign ministers on March 22, as part of a new and wider rights sanctions list. EU puts brake on COVID vaccine exports to cope with 'crisis of the century'

The European Union may get more restrictive in exporting COVID-19 vaccines to safeguard essential jabs for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic, the head of the bloc's executive said on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen's announcement risks escalating tensions with the United Kingdom and the Unites Stated over their restrictive approach deliveries of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc. Death toll in Malian army ambush rises to 33, defence ministry says

The death toll from an ambush on a Malian army convoy in the north of the country has risen to 33, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Fourteen soldiers were also injured in the attack that took place Tuesday afternoon near the town of Tessit, in Mali's northern Gao region. Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after bloody crackdown

Myanmar's most powerful Buddhist monks' association called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an "armed minority" of torture and killing innocent civilians since last month's coup, media said on Wednesday. In its most forthright condemnation of the military's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations, the government-appointed organisation also said in a draft statement its members intended to halt activities, in an apparent protest. Election looming, Iran's Rouhani says hardliners sabotage goal to lift sanctions

Iran’s pragmatist president accused hardline opponents on Wednesday of obstructing efforts to lift U.S. sanctions, in remarks that demonstrate how an upcoming election in Iran is now looming over the new U.S. administration's plan for a thaw. “It is a great betrayal of the Iranian nation if any faction or person delays the end of the sanctions even for one hour,” Hassan Rouhani said in televised remarks. Exclusive: Venezuelan ministers were informed of deal 'Citgo Six' were jailed for, documents show

Six executives of U.S. refiner Citgo have been jailed in Caracas on graft charges since 2017, but court documents seen by Reuters show that top Venezuelan officials were made aware of the deal that the country's top prosecutor accused the six executives of signing in secret. The documents, which have not previously been reported, show that during at least two board meetings of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, which owns the U.S. refiner, top Venezuelan officials - including three ministers - were informed of the proposed deal for Citgo to borrow up to $4 billion. UK PM Johnson says he will get Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine very soon

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot very soon, voicing his confidence in a vaccine that has been suspended in some other European countries after reports of blood clots. Several European Union countries have suspended their roll out of the shot, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, but Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thrombo-embolic events and the vaccine. Exclusive: Mexico plans push to contain migration near Guatemala border - sources

Mexico is preparing to significantly reinforce efforts to detain migrants who illegally cross its border with Guatemala in response to a jump in people trying to enter the United States, according to four people familiar with the matter. The U.S. government said this week it is facing the biggest migrant surge on its border with Mexico in 20 years, presenting authorities a major challenge and sparking concerns inside the Mexican government. Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling: ABC News

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon. "He will pay a price," Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired on Wednesday. Asked what the consequences would come, he said, "You'll see shortly." Blinken blasts 'aggressive' China, N.Korea's 'systemic, widespread' rights abuses

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday China was acting aggressively and repressively, and accused North Korea of committing "systemic and widespread abuses" against its own people. Blinken's remarks disclosed a fissure in Washington and Seoul's approach to China and North Korea, openly pressing South Korea to join hands in keeping Beijing in check and improving Pyongyang's human rights violations.

