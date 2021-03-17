France could order tighter lockdown in Paris region -govt spokesman

France could order tighter lockdown in Paris region -govt spokesmanReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:29 IST
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that new COVID-19 measures for areas such as Paris and its region could include tighter lockdown.
Attal was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
