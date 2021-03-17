Left Menu

Mozambique armed men beheading children, Save the Children says

Children as young as 11 are being beheaded in Mozambique, UK-based aid group Save the Children said on Tuesday, in violence that has killed thousands and displaced many more in a northern region torn by an Islamist insurgency. Save the Children said it had spoken to displaced families who described "horrifying scenes" of murder, including mothers whose young sons were killed.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:31 IST
Mozambique armed men beheading children, Save the Children says

Children as young as 11 are being beheaded in Mozambique, UK-based aid group Save the Children said on Tuesday, in violence that has killed thousands and displaced many more in a northern region torn by an Islamist insurgency.

Save the Children said it had spoken to displaced families who described "horrifying scenes" of murder, including mothers whose young sons were killed. In one case, the woman hid, helpless, with her three other children as her 12-year-old was murdered nearby. "We tried to escape to the woods, but they took my eldest son and beheaded him," the 28-year-old, who Save the Children called Elsa, is quoted as saying.

"We couldn't do anything because we would be killed too." Another mother, a 29-year-old Save the Children calls Amelia, said her son was just 11 when he was killed by armed men.

Save the Children said it could not specify who carried out the beheading. Reuters could not immediately reach Mozambique police or government spokespeople for comment. Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado has since 2017 been home to a festering insurgency, linked to Islamic State, that has escalated dramatically in the past year. Beheadings have been a hallmark of their attacks.

Throughout 2020 the insurgents began regularly engaging the military to capture and hold key towns. Brutality also continued, with mass killings including the murder of around 52 people at once in the village of Xitaxi in April. Altogether almost 2,700 people on all sides have died in the violence, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a consultancy that tracks political violence. Almost 670,000 people have been displaced, Save the Children said.

The United States last week declared the Mozambique group a foreign terrorist organisation over its links to Islamic State, saying the group reportedly pledged allegiance to it as early as 2018. Islamic State claimed its first attack in Cabo Delgado in June 2019. The U.S. embassy in Mozambique on Monday said U.S. special forces will train Mozambican marines for two months, with the country also providing medical and communications equipment, to help Mozambique combat the insurgency.

Amnesty International found earlier in March that war crimes were being committed by all sides in the conflict, with government forces also responsible for abuses against civilians - a charge the government has denied. Chance Briggs, Save the Children's country director in Mozambique, said reports of attacks on children "sicken us to our core".

"The violence has to stop and displaced families need to be supported as they find their bearings and recover from trauma," Briggs continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House

There is Major breaking news President Joe Bidens wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.Biden, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said that his dog Major, who had been involved in a biting incident at the White House, was a sweet dog....

PDP founder member Muzaffar Hussain Beigh joins People's Conference

Veteran PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh on Wednesday joined the Peoples Conference, a party from where he began his political career.A spokesperson of the Peoples Conference said Beigh jo...

Pump prices join oil's wild ride but risk slamming brakes on recovery

With oil prices surging as producers curb supply, fuel prices in many countries have hit multi-year and even all-time highs despite the pandemic knocking demand by millions of barrels per day.The high prices at the pump could hamper a slow ...

Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot outweigh risks as review continues - WHO

A World Health Organization WHO vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday that it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.The WHO Global Advisory Committee on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021