Man held for accidentally shooting his friend

A 32-year-old property dealer was arrested allegedly after his gun went off, striking his friend, while they were drinking in north Delhis Burari, police said on Wednesday.The accused, Rohit, has been found previously involved in two cases of robbery and extortion in Alipur and Burari.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:31 IST
A 32-year-old property dealer was arrested allegedly after his gun went off, striking his friend, while they were drinking in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rohit, has been found previously involved in two cases of robbery and extortion in Alipur and Burari. He was released from jail in December, 2019, police said.

The incident took place on March 11, when Rohit along his friend Punit was consuming alcohol. Rohit, who was also carrying a sophisticated pistol with him, accidentally opened fire, hitting his friend, a senior police officer said.

The accused fled the spot, leaving his injured friend there, he said.

Based on victim's statement, a case was registered and during investgation, specific inputs were received that the accused would come near a cow shelter in Burari. A trap was laid and Rohit was arrested on Monday, said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

A .32 bore sophisticated pistol, which was used at the time of incident, along with one live cartridge was recovered from his possession, the DCP said.

Efforts are being made to trace the source of weapon used in the offence, he added.

