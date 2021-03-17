2 Nigerians arrested with synthetic drugs worth Rs 75 lakh

2 Nigerians arrested with synthetic drugs worth Rs 75 lakhPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:36 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI): Two Nigerians have been arrested with synthetic drugs worth Rs 75 lakh, police said on Wednesday.
Joseph Ndukwe (38) and Uzochukwu Mark Maurice Mb Atuegwu (38) were arrested for allegedly possessing and supplying the drugs to people here, the police said.
While Ndukwe had come on a tourist visa, Atuegwu arrived in India on a business visa and indulged in unlawful activities, they said.
Both have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
