Police find 13-year-old 'missing' girl in Pakistan

A 13-year-old Hindu girl, who was reported missing earlier in the week in a suspected forced conversion case, has been found at a 'dargah' in Pakistan's Sindh province on Wednesday.

Kavita Odh was reportedly kidnapped in Kandhkot district. Her parents had filed a kidnapping case at Tangwani Police Station in the district. They alleged Kavita was forcibly converted to Islam.

Based on the report, the police found Kavita at the Bharchundi Sharif Dargah in Ghotki district.

In her statement to the police, Kavita said she had embraced Islam of her own free will and that her new name was Umma Hina, her lawyer Saeed Ahmed told the media.

The Civil Judge, hearing the case, has sent Kavita to a shelter home in Kandhkot for 24 hours and ordered the police to submit a report in the matter.

Incidents involving forced conversion of minority non-Muslim girls and subsequent marriage with Muslim men frequently surface in Pakistan.

