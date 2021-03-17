45-year-old farmer dies by suicide in UP's Banda

A 45-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself at his home in the Matundh area here on Wednesday, with his family members claiming he was facing severe financial problems.

The deceased, Ranvijay Singh, lived in Muderi village in the district, police said, adding that according to his family members, he might have killed himself over financial issues.

Advertisement

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the matter is being investigated, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)