Mafia Sundar Bhati's two aides held for extortion bid in Noida
Two aides of mafia Sundar Bhati were arrested by police in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Wednesday for alleged extortion bid and issuing death threats to scrap dealers, officials said.The accused had sought an extortion of Rs 50,000 per month from dealers engaged in scrap collection from firms on contract basis.PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:52 IST
Two aides of mafia Sundar Bhati were arrested by police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday for alleged extortion bid and issuing death threats to scrap dealers, officials said.
The accused had sought an extortion of Rs 50,000 per month from dealers engaged in scrap collection from firms on contract basis. They had issued death threats to the dealers incase they did not meet their demands, the police said. ''An FIR was lodged at the Phase 2 police station in Noida, following which an investigation was launched which led to the arrest of Gambhir Bhati and Yogesh Bhati, both active members of the Sundar Bhati gang,'' a police spokesperson said.
Their Honda City car has been impounded and further proceedings are underway, the official said. The FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code section 386 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
