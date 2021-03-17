Left Menu

DCW seeks report over woman's death after son's slap

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:00 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women has sought a report from police over the death of a 76-year-old woman after she was allegedly slapped by her son following an argument.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the incident, the DCW sent a notice to the Bindapur police station incharge on Wednesday, asking for a copy of the FIR, action-taken report and steps taken by police to ensure the safety and security of the elderly citizens.

It asked police to submit the case-related details by next Tuesday.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the septuagenarian, Avtar Kaur, was purportedly slapped by her son on the face, after which she fell on the ground and became unconscious.

After the video emerged, the police registered a case against her 45-year-old son under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

Before the incident, there was an argument between the woman and one of her neighbour over parking vehicles, according to the police.

A PCR call was also made by the neighbour, but when the police reached the spot, the complainant told them that the issue was sorted out and she did not want to pursue the matter anymore.

Subsequently, Kaur's son confronted her about ''picking up a fight'' with the neighbours. During the ensuing argument between the two, the son slapped his mother on her face, an officer said.

The CCTV footage showed that after the dispute over parking of vehicles was sorted, another argument broke out between the woman, her son Ranbir and his wife.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared 'brought dead', Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. PTI AMP HMB

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

