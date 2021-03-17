White House task force met to discuss Microsoft breech -statement

White House task force met to discuss Microsoft breech -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:02 IST
The White House's task force to grapple with the recent hack of Microsoft Corp's Exchange met this week with representatives of the private sector, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Wednesday
The group, which met on Monday, "included private sector members for the first time" who were invited "based on their specific insights to this incident," she said.
