NY state Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

New York's state Assembly hired the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to lead its investigation into Gov Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine announced Wednesday.

“Since Thursday, Chairman Lavine led a vigorous search for a top-flight firm to assist with the investigation. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Heastie said in a statement. “Hiring Davis Polk will give the Committee the experience, independence and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner.” Leaders in the Democrat-controlled Assembly announced Thursday that they would conduct an impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by Cuomo, also a Democrat.

Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating claims that the governor sexually harassed or inappropriately touched several female aides.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately and has rebuffed calls for his resignation.

President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday that Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general's investigation confirms the claims against him.(AP) RUP

