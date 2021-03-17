Left Menu

No decision till now to prepare NRC at national level, government informs Rajya Sabha

The government has not taken any decision till now to prepare the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:18 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

He was replying to a question by Kerala MP Abdul Wahab. The MP had asked if the government has any plan to implement the NRC throughout the country and if it has given any instructions to state governments about the implementation of NRC.

"Till now the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level," Rai said in a written reply. Opposition parties had last year expressed opposition to the Citizenship Amendment act (CAA), NRC and National Population Register (NPR). They had also staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government while expressing solidarity with those protesting against NPR, NRC and CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

