Left Menu

Aid to stave off devastating Yemen famine slow to reach needy

Aid agencies have so far received only $374 million of the $3.85 billion the United Nations says is needed this year for Yemen to avert what threatens to become the world's worst famine in decades, the United Nations humanitarian office said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:24 IST
Aid to stave off devastating Yemen famine slow to reach needy

Aid agencies have so far received only $374 million of the $3.85 billion the United Nations says is needed this year for Yemen to avert what threatens to become the world's worst famine in decades, the United Nations humanitarian office said on Tuesday. Locked in war for more than six years, the country is already suffering from the world's worst humanitarian crisis and the situation is at risk of deteriorating further, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said.

"Yemen is approaching the point of no return. If we make the wrong choice now, Yemen will experience the worst famine the world has seen in decades," UNOCHA Yemen coordinator David Gressley said. Agencies last year faced a severed funding shortfall which led to various programmes - including food aid - being scaled back.

At a March 1 conference, donors pledged only $1.7 billion of the $3.85 billion needed in the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan. "To date, only $374 million has been disbursed to aid agencies," UNOCHA said.

More than 16.2 million people face hunger in 2021, including nearly 50,000 people who are already experiencing famine-like conditions, it said. The humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by a civil war that broke out when the Houthi movement seized control of the capital Sanaa in September 2014, forcing the then government into exile in Riyadh and Aden. In March the following year, a Saudi-led coalition intervened to try to restore Hadi's government, carrying out thousands of air raids.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, mostly civilians. U.S. President Joe Biden has made ending the war in Yemen a priority, and the United States and the United Nations have made renewed diplomatic efforts this year.

But the U.N.'s Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths on Monday said the war is "back in full force", with military action intensifying on several fronts. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudar Industries IPO case: Sebi bans Ashika Capital from accepting new clients for 3 months

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday prohibited Ashika Capital from accepting any new clients for three months for lapses in its role as a merchant banker in the IPO of Sudar Industries.The present matter emanates from an investigation carri...

Soccer-Review finds "institutional failings" at English FA over child protection

Englands Football Association acted far too slowly to implement measures to protect children between October 1995 and May 2000 because of significant institutional failings, an independent report concluded.The review into historical child a...

Pandemic picking up speed in half of the Americas - PAHO director

New coronavirus cases are picking up again in half of the countries in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday, calling on Brazil to protect its people in the face of record infections and deaths.The U.S. a...

Amaravati Land Scam: AP CID raids house and office of former minister Ponguru Narayana

In the ongoing investigation in the Amaravati land scam case, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID on Wednesday conducted raids in the house and office of former minister and Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Ponguru Narayana in Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021