SC seeks Centre's response on plea alleging cancellation of 3 crore ration cards

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Central government on a plea alleging death by starvation of persons due to denial of ration over problems in Aadhaar linkage with ration cards, and consequently, cancellation of three crore ration cards for not linking them to Aadhaar. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked the Centre to file its response within four weeks.

Initially, during the hearing, the Bench said it was not inclined to entertain the plea and said the issue could be heard by respective High Courts. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, told the Bench that the three crores ration cards were cancelled at the Central level and in every State, 10 to 15 lakh cards are cancelled. "There are situations where fingerprints or iris scanner does not work in tribal areas," Gonsalves added.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi opposing the plea said that there is grievance redressal under the Food Security Act. "If Aadhaar is not available, alternative documents can be submitted. This point has not been argued. We have clearly said Aadhaar or no Aadhaar, it will not deny the right to food," said Lekhi. The Bench then said it will hear the matter after four weeks.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, contended cancellation has resulted in almost three crore cancellation of ration cards between the years 2013 and 2016. Last year, the top court had sought a response from the States and Union Territories on whether a person being denied rations over Aadhaar linkage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a statement that 3 crores cards have been cancelled, Gonsalves had argued, adding that 85 per cent of cards were wrongly cancelled, according to a recent survey.

The petition was filed on behalf of the mother Koili Devi and sister Gudiya Devi of Santoshi, an 11-year-old girl from Simdega, Karimati in Jharkhand who died of starvation on September 28, 2017. The petition highlighted that Santoshi's death was due to the cancellation of her poor Dalit family's ration card since it had not been linked to their Aadhaar card. Their rations had been stopped from March 2017, because of which, the entire family had been starving. On the day of Santoshi's death, her mother served her some tea and salt - the only two things they had left. Later that night, Santoshi died, the plea said. Gonsalves has contended that in many states, the "notification is there but when tribals go to the centres there is no ration." (ANI)

