Left Menu

Soccer-England's FA guilty of "institutional failings" over child protection

England's Football Association is guilty of significant institutional failings in delaying the implementation of child protection measures between October 1995 and May 2000, an independent report concluded. The review into historical child abuse in the game was commissioned by the FA in 2016 and conducted by senior lawyer Clive Sheldon, with the soccer body releasing its findings in a 710-page report.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:25 IST
Soccer-England's FA guilty of "institutional failings" over child protection

England's Football Association is guilty of significant institutional failings in delaying the implementation of child protection measures between October 1995 and May 2000, an independent report concluded.

The review into historical child abuse in the game was commissioned by the FA in 2016 and conducted by senior lawyer Clive Sheldon, with the soccer body releasing its findings in a 710-page report. "The FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate and sufficient child protection measures, and to ensure that safeguarding was taken seriously by those involved in the game," the report said.

"These are significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse." There were at least 240 suspects and 692 survivors of sexual abuse as of August last year and the vast majority of allegations involved the period of review, the report said.

"It is clear that a great deal of sexual abuse did occur within football from 1970 to 2005," it said. The FA is due to respond to the findings later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forced to wake up early due to azan on loudspeaker: Allahabad VC

Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early every day due to azan being recited on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action.In a letter w...

Oman bans direct passenger flights from UK as of March 19

Oman will suspend direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom and suspend the entry of non-citizens who traveled there in the previous two weeks as of March 19, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state media said on...

Sudar Industries IPO case: Sebi bans Ashika Capital from accepting new clients for 3 months

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday prohibited Ashika Capital from accepting any new clients for three months for lapses in its role as a merchant banker in the IPO of Sudar Industries.The present matter emanates from an investigation carri...

Soccer-Review finds "institutional failings" at English FA over child protection

Englands Football Association acted far too slowly to implement measures to protect children between October 1995 and May 2000 because of significant institutional failings, an independent report concluded.The review into historical child a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021