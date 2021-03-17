Cyber volunteers will have no powers; to only assist police, MHA tells Rajya Sabha

Cyber volunteers, who will assist police and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the fight against cyber crime, will have no power and their identity will be fully ascertained, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Cyber Crime Volunteer Framework has been rolled out as a part of cyber hygiene promotion to bring together citizens to contribute in the fight against cyber crime in the country and assist the law-enforcement agencies in the states and Union territories in their endeavour to curb cyber crime.

He said the volunteers will be registered and their services utilised by the respective state and Union Territory police, according to their requirement.

The cyber volunteers will be registered following the due process and will be required to furnish ID proof, address proof, photograph etc., Reddy said.

He said the cyber volunteers will assist the state and Union Territory LEAs for cyber hygiene promotion as technical experts and for the reporting of unlawful content, and the content reported shall be verified and validated by the state and Union Territory LEAs for taking appropriate action in accordance with the existing provisions of law.

''There is no discretion in the hands of a cyber volunteer,'' the minister said.

