Left Menu

Cyber volunteers will have no powers; to only assist police, MHA tells Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:25 IST
Cyber volunteers will have no powers; to only assist police, MHA tells Rajya Sabha

Cyber volunteers, who will assist police and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the fight against cyber crime, will have no power and their identity will be fully ascertained, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Cyber Crime Volunteer Framework has been rolled out as a part of cyber hygiene promotion to bring together citizens to contribute in the fight against cyber crime in the country and assist the law-enforcement agencies in the states and Union territories in their endeavour to curb cyber crime.

He said the volunteers will be registered and their services utilised by the respective state and Union Territory police, according to their requirement.

The cyber volunteers will be registered following the due process and will be required to furnish ID proof, address proof, photograph etc., Reddy said.

He said the cyber volunteers will assist the state and Union Territory LEAs for cyber hygiene promotion as technical experts and for the reporting of unlawful content, and the content reported shall be verified and validated by the state and Union Territory LEAs for taking appropriate action in accordance with the existing provisions of law.

''There is no discretion in the hands of a cyber volunteer,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forced to wake up early due to azan on loudspeaker: Allahabad VC

Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early every day due to azan being recited on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action.In a letter w...

Oman bans direct passenger flights from UK as of March 19

Oman will suspend direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom and suspend the entry of non-citizens who traveled there in the previous two weeks as of March 19, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state media said on...

Sudar Industries IPO case: Sebi bans Ashika Capital from accepting new clients for 3 months

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday prohibited Ashika Capital from accepting any new clients for three months for lapses in its role as a merchant banker in the IPO of Sudar Industries.The present matter emanates from an investigation carri...

Soccer-Review finds "institutional failings" at English FA over child protection

Englands Football Association acted far too slowly to implement measures to protect children between October 1995 and May 2000 because of significant institutional failings, an independent report concluded.The review into historical child a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021