Left Menu

HC commutes man's death sentence to life

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:33 IST
HC commutes man's death sentence to life

The Madras High Court on Wednesday commuted the death sentence awarded by a trial court to a man who allegedly dismembered a quinquagenarian after strangulating her in a case of murder for gain, to life imprisonment.

The court ruled that the man, who stuffed the body parts in two suitcases, cannot be released before the expiry of 25 years of actual imprisonment under any statutory remission or commutation scheme.

''This is yet another run-of-the-mill case of murder for gain and nothing more or nothing less. In other words, in our view, this case does not fall under the category of rarest of the rare cases for awarding death penalty,'' a division bench of Justices P N Prakash and V Sivagnanam said.

The bench was passing final orders on the appeal from the accused Yasar Arafat of Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district, challenging the conviction orders of the IV Additional Sessions Judge, Coimbatore.

The judges noted that it was not the case of the prosecution that the appellant went about sadistically dismembering a living person.

The post-mortem certificates clearly showed that the victim's (Saroja) death, in January 2013, had occurred due to strangulation of her neck and that all the other injuries had been found to be post-mortem and not ante-mortem ones.

After having caused the death of Saroja for relieving the ornaments worn by her, the accused had dismembered her body parts to avoid detection.

That is why, he had stuffed the severed parts in two suitcases and had hidden a pair of thighs above the cupboard, thinking that he would be in a position to dispose of the two suitcases and avoid detection, the court said.

Maybe, luck did not smile at him and the intolerable pungent stench that emanated from the suitcases and the cupboard miserably betrayed him.

There is no other material, much less any material worth the salt, to show that the appellant had an intrinsic criminal propensity and would be a menace to the society, the judges pointed out.

''Therefore, we are unable to persuade ourselves to confirm the sentence of death that has been slapped by the trial court on the appellant and we substitute the same with life imprisonment together with a rider that the appellant cannot be released before the expiry of 25 years of actual imprisonment under any statutory remission or commutation scheme,'' the bench said.

On the day of the incident, the man was 22 years old and the victim 54. This significant age difference puts the appellant in the position of Saroja's son.

The fact remains that a defenceless 54-year-old woman has been done to death for her ornaments by her neighbour and hence, the latter deserves to be in prison for not less than 25 years, the judges added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forced to wake up early due to azan on loudspeaker: Allahabad VC

Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early every day due to azan being recited on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action.In a letter w...

Oman bans direct passenger flights from UK as of March 19

Oman will suspend direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom and suspend the entry of non-citizens who traveled there in the previous two weeks as of March 19, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state media said on...

Sudar Industries IPO case: Sebi bans Ashika Capital from accepting new clients for 3 months

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday prohibited Ashika Capital from accepting any new clients for three months for lapses in its role as a merchant banker in the IPO of Sudar Industries.The present matter emanates from an investigation carri...

Soccer-Review finds "institutional failings" at English FA over child protection

Englands Football Association acted far too slowly to implement measures to protect children between October 1995 and May 2000 because of significant institutional failings, an independent report concluded.The review into historical child a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021