Kurta worn by man spotted parking SUV near Ambani house burnt to destroy evidence: Official

The kurta that was worn by the person, who was spotted parking an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, was set on fire using kerosene to destroy the evidence, an official said on Wednesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Ambani security scare case, had on Tuesday seized a black Mercedes car, which was being used by arrested police officer Sachin Waze, from a parking lot near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). From the car, Rs 5 lakh cash, a note-counting machine,two number plates, some clothes and a kerosene bottle were recovered.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13.

''While investigating the purpose of the kerosene bottle kept in the car, it came to light that it was used to set on fire the kurta, which the accused person had worn underneath the PPE kit while parking the Scorpio car (near Ambani's house) on the night on February 25,'' the NIA official said.

According to the official, the NIA suspects that the person wearing PPE kit and a kurta underneath, captured on the CCTV footage recorded at the spot- at Carmichael Road- on the day of incident is Sachin Waze, although it is being confirmed.

According to the investigation so far, Waze told the NIA officials that he was involved in the entire episode to regain his old fame and name which he had earlier. ''However, the NIA will investigate it throughly,'' the official said.

''So far, the NIA has recovered three vehicle, the Scorpio, an Innova and the Mercedes. We are also in search of one more Mercedes and a Skoda car,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, a team of NIA officials on Wednesday evening took Sachin Waze along and visited some spots in Babulnath area of south Mumbai and later also took him to the Mahim creek as part of the investigation.

