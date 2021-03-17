Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:45 IST
Hoteliers meet Maha CM with demands over losses due to pandemic

Representatives from the hotel industry met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday to raise several demands including waiving licence fees for six months in Mumbai in view of losses suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Thackeray has assured that the government will think positively about the demands made by the representatives of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association, an official statement said.

Maharashtra Excise Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, tourism department Principal Secretary Valsa Nair-Singh, the association's president Shivanand Shetty among others were present for the meeting at the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha'.

The chief minister was informed that hoteliers and restaurateurs suffered big losses during the coronavirus- induced lockdown, the statement said.

The representatives demanded that licence fees be waived for six months in the areas administered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as restaurants had remained shut in the city for several months during the lockdown, it was stated.

The association also called for permitting payment of excise licence fees in four convenient instalments, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

