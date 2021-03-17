Left Menu

Maha sales tax official held for bribery in Palghar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:54 IST
A sales tax official was arrested on Wednesday by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from an advocate.

Meena Sandye, posted in the sales tax office at Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, had demanded Rs 3,000 from the complainant for tax assessment, ACB Palghar Inspector Bharat Salunke said.

''She was held while accepting the amount during a trap laid by us on Wednesday. Sandye has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' he added.

