Left Menu

Germany: Woman arrested in forced prostitution probe

A 25-year-old Vietnamese citizen and a 64-year-old German man are under investigation for the suspected trafficking of foreigners and forced prostitution.The trio are accused of profiting from the illegal presence in Germany of eight women and two men who allegedly paid off debts to smugglers by working for the main suspect.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:03 IST
Germany: Woman arrested in forced prostitution probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police raided sites in Germany on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a crime ring suspected of forcing Vietnamese people into prostitution after they were smuggled into the country.

Berlin prosecutors and federal police said the suspects allegedly put the victims to work in nail studios, massage parlours and "brothel-like operations".

Police said around 169 officers searched eight properties in Berlin, Hamburg and the Baltic Sea resort of Timmendorfer Strand. They said the raids results from an investigation launched in June.

The main suspect, a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman, was arrested at her home in Berlin. Police and prosecutors said she was known to authorities from previous trafficking cases. A 25-year-old Vietnamese citizen and a 64-year-old German man are under investigation for the suspected trafficking of foreigners and forced prostitution.

The trio are accused of profiting from the illegal presence in Germany of eight women and two men who allegedly paid off debts to smugglers by working for the main suspect. The suspects are also accused of engineering acknowledgements of paternity and sham marriages to secure legal residency in Germany for the immigrants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Speaker and minister engage in an unusual spat inside Bihar assembly

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unusual angry exchange between the Speaker and a member of the state cabinet, following which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he will look into the matter.Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was a mi...

Forced to wake up early due to azan on loudspeaker: Allahabad VC

Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early every day due to azan being recited on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action.In a letter w...

Oman bans direct passenger flights from UK as of March 19

Oman will suspend direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom and suspend the entry of non-citizens who traveled there in the previous two weeks as of March 19, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state media said on...

Sudar Industries IPO case: Sebi bans Ashika Capital from accepting new clients for 3 months

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday prohibited Ashika Capital from accepting any new clients for three months for lapses in its role as a merchant banker in the IPO of Sudar Industries.The present matter emanates from an investigation carri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021